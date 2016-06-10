Temasek Rom For Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Snapdragon Variant
✯ ✯ ✯ TEMASEK CM13.0 ✯ ✯ ✯
Hybrid ROM
Features cherry-picked from crDroid, SlimRoms, OmniROM, LiquidSmooth, NamelessROM and more.
FEATURES
Marshmallow 6.0.1
Ambient Display
Floating Windows
Statusbar Customizations
Clock Alignment
Battery Settings
Charging animations
Dotted circle battery settings
Battery colours
Battery bar
Statusbar greeting
Network Traffic
Statusbar Brightness control
Breathing Notifications
Quick Pull down
Smart Pull down
Quick Settings Management
DPI Settings
Live Display
Ambient Display
Doze
Smart cover options
Lockscreen weather
Lockscreen colours
Middle and bottom shortcuts
Button Settings
Navigationbar customization
Slim PIE
Gesture Anywhere
TRDS
Navigationring Targets
Animation Controls
Slim Recents
Omni Switch
HeadsUP Settings
App circle sidebar
Apps sidebar
Smart Control
many many more….
Requirements :
- You need to have your bootloader unlocked
- You need to have TWRP installed
What works ?
- Audio
- Wifi
- Bluetooth
- Camera
- RIL
- Gps
- Fingerprint
What doesn’t work ?
- Other things which i might not have used
Flashing procedure :
Latest Builds :