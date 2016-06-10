Temasek Rom For Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Snapdragon Variant

Marshmallow 6.0.1 Ambient Display Floating Windows Statusbar Customizations Clock Alignment Battery Settings Charging animations Dotted circle battery settings Battery colours Battery bar Statusbar greeting Network Traffic Statusbar Brightness control Breathing Notifications Quick Pull down Smart Pull down Quick Settings Management DPI Settings Live Display Ambient Display Doze Smart cover options Lockscreen weather Lockscreen colours Middle and bottom shortcuts Button Settings Navigationbar customization Slim PIE Gesture Anywhere TRDS Navigationring Targets Animation Controls Slim Recents Omni Switch

Kindly disable Adblock

My site runs on the small revenue i get through ads and hence kindly disable any ad block plugin u have activated for my site as a small favour