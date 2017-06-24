Site now has a dedicated downloads section

Hi guys,

Haven’t done anything long in site and just letting you know guys that just updated the site to have a material design experience. With the new update cleaned up a lot of old posts and other junk stuff. The site should be much more pleasing to view now and should be loading faster too.

Also letting you know that i don’t anymore create new posts for ROM releases and write a story about them. There is a simple download sections (Download tab in home page [ https://androiddevs.net/downloads/ ] ) where i post all my ROM releases and other stuff like TWRP recovery for certain devices.

I have retired from most of the older devices and currently been maintaining only AOSP nougat for nexus 5 device and twrp for certain moto devices. I still update Redmi note 3 nougat, but just personal builds for myself and not releasing to public 😉

Once O source code is out, i will be definitely updating nexus 5 and hopefully i will try to update android O.