Sandykernel for Yu yureka based on Lollipop / Marshmallow

Hey guys,

Sandy Kernel for Yu yureka based on lollipop/marshmallow is an optimized kernel with features and focused on battery file. Sandy Kernel for Yu Yureka is compatible with all lollipop and marshmallow roms of Yu Yureka.

Changelogs : (22/01/2016)

More marshmallow support

Darkness governor added

Thermal userspace control

Interactive tweaked along with cpu boost and performance

Thundercharge control added ( I have added my own Kernel adiutor app to support it as it doesn’t support any latest kernel adiutor versions. So make sure u download that as well )

Exfat support

Other changes & tweaks from my end

Changelogs : ( 16/11/2015)

Initial marshmallow support

Few other tweaks from my end

Changelogs: ( 27/09/2015)

Merged with latest amss branch

Should solve bootloops

Led’s should work very fine

Elementalx governor and lazyplug hotplug added ( modified intelliplug )

A lot more stuff !

Changelogs: ( 24/08/2015)

Switched to newer source

Intelliplug tweaked

Thermal code revamped

Intelligent Simple blu governor from google ( Simple yet efficient dynamic cpu freq based governor )

Interactive governor revamped again

Even more stuff ( Just try the kernel out and enjoy. There is no use writing stuff ! )

Changelogs: ( 10/05/2015 )

Frequency lockup possibly working now

Interactive governor load tweaked

CRC disabled to improve performance

msm_thermal tweaked to reduce heat

VFS cache pressure reduced

Touchboost code enhanced

Charging should work fast as like before

Frandom module added

Arch power enabled

Changelogs: ( 05/05/2015 )

Added bricked hotplug driver ( control the cores the way you want )

Compiled with latest Sabermod arch64 toolchain 6.0

Kcal control ( Color control driver by savoca )

Added frandom driver

Added touchboost driver by franco

Some optimizations and memory leak fixes

Slightly tweaked interactive governor

Installation instructions :

Download the zip reboot to recovery Flash the zip Enjoy

Downloads :

SandyKernel v2.0 & 2.0a ( 22/01/2016)

SandyKernel v2.0a for Yu Yureka ( kcal fixed )

SandyKernel v2.0 for Yu Yureka

Kernel adiutor ( with thundercharge control support [ac/usb] )

Older builds :

SandyKernel v1.9 ( 16/11/2015)

SandyKernel v1.9 for Yu Yureka

SandyKernel v1.9a ( 08/12/2015 ) [ Same as v1.9, but selinux is back to enforcing instead of permissive )

SandyKernel v1.8 (27/09/2015)

SandyKernel v1.8

SandyKernel v1.7 (24/08/2015)

SandyKernel v1.7

SandyKernel v1.7 ( Led charging fix )

SandyKernel v1.6 (20/07/2015)

SandyKernel v1.6

SandyKernel v1.5 ( 13/05/2015 )

Android 5.0 :

SandyKernel v1.5

Android 5.1:

SandyKernel v1.5

SandyKernel v1.4 ( 05/05/2015 )

Android 5.0 :

SandyKernel v1.4

Android 5.1:

SanyKernel v1.4

Older versions :

Android 5.0:

Android 5.1:

Stock Cm12.0 kernel :

Stock_kernel_ota_may_2015.zip ( In case users want to revert back )

Screenshots: