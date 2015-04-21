Home
Sandykernel for Yu yureka based on Lollipop / Marshmallow
Sandykernel for Yu yureka based on Lollipop / Marshmallow

2 years ago

Hey guys,

Sandy Kernel for Yu yureka based on lollipop/marshmallow is an optimized kernel with features and focused on battery file. Sandy Kernel for Yu Yureka is compatible with all lollipop and marshmallow roms of Yu Yureka.

Changelogs : (22/01/2016)

  • More marshmallow support
  • Darkness governor added
  • Thermal userspace control
  • Interactive tweaked along with cpu boost and performance
  • Thundercharge control added ( I have added my own Kernel adiutor app to support it as it doesn’t support any latest kernel adiutor versions. So make sure u download that as well )
  • Exfat support
  • Other changes & tweaks from my end

Changelogs : ( 16/11/2015)

  • Initial marshmallow support
  • Few other tweaks from my end

Changelogs: ( 27/09/2015)

  • Merged with latest amss branch
  • Should solve bootloops
  • Led’s should work very fine
  • Elementalx governor and lazyplug hotplug added ( modified intelliplug )
  • A lot more stuff !

Changelogs: ( 24/08/2015)

  • Switched to newer source
  • Intelliplug tweaked
  • Thermal code revamped
  • Intelligent Simple blu governor from google ( Simple yet efficient dynamic cpu freq based governor )
  • Interactive governor revamped again
  • Even more stuff ( Just try the kernel out and enjoy. There is no use writing stuff ! )

Changelogs: ( 10/05/2015 )

  • Frequency lockup possibly working now
  • Interactive governor load tweaked
  • CRC disabled to improve performance
  • msm_thermal tweaked to reduce heat
  • VFS cache pressure reduced
  • Touchboost code enhanced
  • Charging should work fast as like before
  • Frandom module added
  • Arch power enabled

Changelogs: ( 05/05/2015 )

  • Added bricked hotplug driver ( control the cores the way you want )
  • Compiled with latest Sabermod arch64 toolchain 6.0
  • Kcal control ( Color control driver by savoca )
  • Added frandom driver
  • Added touchboost driver by franco
  • Some optimizations and memory leak fixes
  • Slightly tweaked interactive governor

Installation instructions :

  1. Download the zip
  2. reboot to recovery
  3. Flash the zip
  4. Enjoy

Downloads :

SandyKernel v2.0 & 2.0a ( 22/01/2016)

SandyKernel v2.0a for Yu Yureka ( kcal fixed )

SandyKernel v2.0 for Yu Yureka

Kernel adiutor ( with thundercharge control support [ac/usb] )

 

Older builds :

SandyKernel v1.9 ( 16/11/2015)

SandyKernel v1.9 for Yu Yureka

SandyKernel v1.9a ( 08/12/2015 ) [ Same as v1.9, but selinux is back to enforcing instead of permissive )

SandyKernel v1.8 (27/09/2015)

SandyKernel v1.8

SandyKernel v1.7 (24/08/2015)

SandyKernel v1.7

SandyKernel v1.7 ( Led charging fix )

SandyKernel v1.6 (20/07/2015)

SandyKernel v1.6

SandyKernel v1.5 ( 13/05/2015 )

Android 5.0 :

SandyKernel v1.5

Android 5.1:

SandyKernel v1.5

SandyKernel v1.4 ( 05/05/2015 )

Android 5.0 :

SandyKernel v1.4

Android 5.1:

SanyKernel v1.4

Older versions :

Android 5.0:

Android 5.1:

 

Stock Cm12.0 kernel :

Screenshots:

IMG-20150420-WA0019

8 Comments

  1. can i use this kernal on blisspop 5.1.1 May 15, 2015

    Message

    • jackdepp May 15, 2015

      Yes you can use 🙂

  2. mihir May 18, 2015

    your links are not working.please update!

    • mihir May 18, 2015

      ok fine now

      • jackdepp May 18, 2015

        No issues 🙂

  3. sv vijayshrinivas May 23, 2015

    pls say can i wipe cache or not.