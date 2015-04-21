Sandykernel for Yu yureka based on Lollipop / Marshmallow

Hey guys,
Sandy Kernel for Yu yureka based on lollipop/marshmallow is an optimized kernel with features and focused on battery file. Sandy Kernel for Yu Yureka is compatible with all lollipop and marshmallow roms of Yu Yureka.
Changelogs : (22/01/2016)
- More marshmallow support
- Darkness governor added
- Thermal userspace control
- Interactive tweaked along with cpu boost and performance
- Thundercharge control added ( I have added my own Kernel adiutor app to support it as it doesn’t support any latest kernel adiutor versions. So make sure u download that as well )
- Exfat support
- Other changes & tweaks from my end
Changelogs : ( 16/11/2015)
- Initial marshmallow support
- Few other tweaks from my end
Changelogs: ( 27/09/2015)
- Merged with latest amss branch
- Should solve bootloops
- Led’s should work very fine
- Elementalx governor and lazyplug hotplug added ( modified intelliplug )
- A lot more stuff !
Changelogs: ( 24/08/2015)
- Switched to newer source
- Intelliplug tweaked
- Thermal code revamped
- Intelligent Simple blu governor from google ( Simple yet efficient dynamic cpu freq based governor )
- Interactive governor revamped again
- Even more stuff ( Just try the kernel out and enjoy. There is no use writing stuff ! )
Changelogs: ( 10/05/2015 )
- Frequency lockup possibly working now
- Interactive governor load tweaked
- CRC disabled to improve performance
- msm_thermal tweaked to reduce heat
- VFS cache pressure reduced
- Touchboost code enhanced
- Charging should work fast as like before
- Frandom module added
- Arch power enabled
Changelogs: ( 05/05/2015 )
- Added bricked hotplug driver ( control the cores the way you want )
- Compiled with latest Sabermod arch64 toolchain 6.0
- Kcal control ( Color control driver by savoca )
- Added frandom driver
- Added touchboost driver by franco
- Some optimizations and memory leak fixes
- Slightly tweaked interactive governor
Installation instructions :
- Download the zip
- reboot to recovery
- Flash the zip
- Enjoy
Downloads :
SandyKernel v2.0 & 2.0a ( 22/01/2016)
SandyKernel v2.0a for Yu Yureka ( kcal fixed )
SandyKernel v2.0 for Yu Yureka
Kernel adiutor ( with thundercharge control support [ac/usb] )
Older builds :
SandyKernel v1.9 ( 16/11/2015)
SandyKernel v1.9 for Yu Yureka
SandyKernel v1.9a ( 08/12/2015 ) [ Same as v1.9, but selinux is back to enforcing instead of permissive )
SandyKernel v1.8 (27/09/2015)
SandyKernel v1.7 (24/08/2015)
SandyKernel v1.7 ( Led charging fix )
SandyKernel v1.6 (20/07/2015)
SandyKernel v1.5 ( 13/05/2015 )
Android 5.0 :
Android 5.1:
SandyKernel v1.4 ( 05/05/2015 )
Android 5.0 :
Android 5.1:
Older versions :
Android 5.0:
Android 5.1:
Stock Cm12.0 kernel :
- Stock_kernel_ota_may_2015.zip ( In case users want to revert back )
Screenshots:
