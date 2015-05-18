Root tool for all Mediatek phones

Rooting is one common process which every android users love to do in their phone. Rooting gives you extreme privileges to your phone with which you can take your phone to a new level.

However there is one problem ! Which tool to use for rooting is one question that comes in everyone’s mind. Here i am sharing you a tutorial for rooting Mediatek chipset based devices.

Though there are several tools to root Mediatek phones there is one common problem in it. All those tools don’t work for some MTK chipset or the other. This tool supports major MTK chipsets such as MT6592,MT6582,MT6589,MT6577,MT6575 and this tool has been tested with about a total of 122 MTK phones.

PROCEDURE :

First enable USB Debugging in your phone. To do this go to Settings->Developer options and enable USB Debugging in it. In case you dont find developer options in your settings just go to Settings->About phone. There you can see build number. Tap it 5 times and you can get Developer options now.

Now download Graphical Auto Root tool

Now extract the root tool and connect your phone to PC.

Now run the .exe file of root tool.

You will see some Chinese thing. Just tap the button and it will start rooting your phone. Reboot your phone after it finishes.

If you are successfully rooted u can see Supersu appearing and you can use it check if you have rooted it correctly.

If you do have any doubts keep us posted and we will be there to help you