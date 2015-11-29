[ROM][6.0.0] Android Open Source Project AOSP Marshmallow for Yu Yuphoria

Hi guys,

This is pure Android Open Source project AOSP Marshmallow ROM for Yu Yuphoria aka lettuce. This is straightly compiled out from AOSP Marshmallow source and is based on android 6.0.1_r10 tag.

What this contains ?



As you can expect from any AOSP build it doesn’t contain any sort of FileManager,google apps and other stuff. It’s just pure AOSP with few features added ( very few ) which are listed under Feature section.



Feature list ?



Did you seriously expect that on a AOSP build ?

What works :

Probably everything except a few exceptions

Working stuff :

Wifi

Camera

Bluetooth

Audio

Dual sim with all calling functions

All other regular stuff

RIL

Flashing procedure :



Download the ROM from the downloads section

Reboot to recovery

Wipe data/factory reset

Wipe dalvik

Flash the zip

Flash gapps of your wish ( make sure you flash 6.0 gapps )

Reboot and have fun !

Downloads :

AOSP Marshmallow for Yu Yuphoria ( 01/01/2016 )

Older builds :

AOSP Marshmallow for Yu Yuphoria ( 07/12/2015)

AOSP Marshmallow for Yu Yuphoria ( Initial release )