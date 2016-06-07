Resurrection Remix Based on Marshmallow For xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Hey folks,
After out CyanogenMod 13 for redmi note 3 (Snapdragon) , today we are releasing Resurrection Remix rom which is based on cyanogenmod13 but it is highly customizable with its loads of feature.
Resurrection Remix Marshmallow
Features:-
Based On Latest Google Android 6.0.1 Release
Based On Cyanogenmod 13 Sources
RR Customizations:-
-Navigation Bar
-Enable/Disable Navbar
-Navbar Button Customization
-Navbar Slim Dim
-Animate Dim
-Dim Timeout Duration
-Dim Alpha
-Double Tap To sleep navbar
-Navigation Bar left/Right handed mode Switch for landscape
-Statusbar
-Brightness Slider
-Enable/Disable Show Notification Count
-SuperUser Indicator Switch
-Double Tap To sleep Statusbar
-Carrier Label
-Carrier Label Switch
-Carrier label Colour
-Carrier Label Size
-Clock Customizations
-Time & date
-Clock Colour
-Day & date Toogle
-Center/Right/Left Clock Choice
-Date Format
-Clock Font Styles
-Battery
-Battery Bar customization
-Battery Icon Customization(circle/landscape/Potrait and more)
-Battery % Text
-Network Traffic Indicator
-Network Traffic Arrows Switch
-Incoming/OutGoing Traffic
-Network traffic Color
-Statusbar RR Logo
-RR logo Color
-StatusBar Weather
-Weather Color
-Weather Position(left/right)
-Weather Style
-Weather Size
-Animations
-Toast Animations
-ListView Animations
-System Animations
-Gestures
-Gestures Anywhere Feature
-3 Finger Swipe Screenshot Gesture
-App Circle Bar
-Choose apps in AppSidebar
-Trigger Width
-Trigger Hieght
-Trigger Position
-App Sidebar
-Choose apps in App circle
-Trigger Width
-Trigger Hieght
-Trigger Position
-Pie
-Pie Trigger(left ,Right ,Bottom)
-Pie Targets
-Pie Colors
-More Pie Features
-Recents Panel
-Clear All button Switch
-Clear All Tasks Switch
-Clear All Button Location(Top right,Top Left,Top Center,Bottom Left,Bottom Right,Bottom Center)
-Recents Search Bar
-Full Screen Recents
-Slim Recents
-OmniSwitch
-Cclock Widget
-CLock And Alarm Customizations
-Weather Panel Customizations
-Calender Events
-LockScreen
-Lockscreen Bottom Shortcuts
-Lockscreen General Shorcuts
-100+ Icons for Shortcuts
-Double Tap to Sleep Lockscreen
-Lockscreen Media Art/Enable Disable
-Quick PIN/Patter Unlock
-LockScreen Blur
-Lockscreen Blur Intensity
-LockScreen Wallpaper
-Lockscreen Weather Widget
-Lockscreen Icons Color
-Quick Settings Draggable Tiles
-Customizable Tiles
-Show Two Main Tiles Per Row
-Dyanamic Tiles Adjustment
-Notification Drawer
-Weather Display Switch
-LongPress Toogles to Enter Settings
-Disable Immersive Mode Messages
-Force Expand Notification
-Task Manager Switch
-Time Contextual Header(HD,Modern,Poly)
-Quick PullDown Switch
-Buttons
-Backlight Timer
-Backlight Strength
-Advanced Reboot Menu
-Power Menu Customizations
-Power Off
-Reboot(Recovery, Bootloader, Hot Reboot)
-ScreenShot
-Power Menu End Calls Switch
-Restart SystemUI
-Airplane Mode
-ScreenRecord
-On the Go Mode
-Sound Panel
-Home Button(For devices with HW keys Only)
-Home Button answer call
-Long Press Actions
-Double Tap Actions
-Menu Button(For devices with HW keys Only)
-Short Press Actions
-Long Press Actions
-Search Button(If Device Supports)
-Short Press Action
-Long Press Action
-Volume Buttons
-Wake Up Device
-Playback Control
-Ringtone Volume Control
-Keyboard Cursor Control
-Swap Buttons on Landscape mode
-Volume Key Answer
-Miscellaneous
-Selinux Switch (Switch Between Permissive and Enforcing Selinux if Device has Selinux Enabled)
-cLock Shortcut
-Disable Battery Saver Warning Color
-Disable Fc Notifications
-Wakelock Blocker
-Media Scanner On Boot Behaviour
-Cammera Shutter Sound Enable/Disable
-SystemUI Tuner
-Enabled By default
-Removed Demo mode and Tweaked SystemUI Tuner As compared To AOSP
-StatusBar Icons Cuzomizations
-Quick Settings Customizations
Other Features
-Perfomance Profiles
-LCD Density
-Expanded Desktop Mode
-Audio FX
-Heads Up Switch
-Live Display
-Configurable 0,90,180,270 Degree Rotation
-Lock Screen Autorotate Switch
-Native Tap to Wake From Marshmallow
-Double Tap Power Button To enable Camera gesture
-Prevent Accidental Wakeup
-Wake Phone on Charging Plug
-Battery Light Customizations
-Notification Light Customizations
-Font Size
-CM privacy guard
-Performance Tweaks(Kernel Aduitor Inbuilt)
Requirements :
- You need to have your bootloader unlocked
- You need to have TWRP installed
What works ?
- Audio
- Wifi
- Bluetooth
- Camera
- RIL
- Gps
- Fingerprint
What doesn’t work ?
- Other things which i might not have used
Flashing procedure :
Downloads :
Latest builds :
Resurrection Remix rom for Xiaomi Remdi Note 3 (11/08/2016)
Fingerprint fix for goodix users
OLD BUILDS :
Resurrection Remix rom for Xiaomi Remdi Note 3 26/6/16
Resurrection Remix rom for Xiaomi Remdi Note 3 20/6/16
Resurrection Remix rom for Xiaomi Remdi Note 3 8/6/16