Resurrection Remix Based on Marshmallow For xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Hey folks,

After out CyanogenMod 13 for redmi note 3 (Snapdragon) , today we are releasing Resurrection Remix rom which is based on cyanogenmod13 but it is highly customizable with its loads of feature.

Resurrection Remix Marshmallow

Features:-

Based On Latest Google Android 6.0.1 Release

Based On Cyanogenmod 13 Sources

RR Customizations:-

-Navigation Bar

-Enable/Disable Navbar

-Navbar Button Customization

-Navbar Slim Dim

-Animate Dim

-Dim Timeout Duration

-Dim Alpha

-Double Tap To sleep navbar

-Navigation Bar left/Right handed mode Switch for landscape

-Statusbar

-Brightness Slider

-Enable/Disable Show Notification Count

-SuperUser Indicator Switch

-Double Tap To sleep Statusbar

-Carrier Label

-Carrier Label Switch

-Carrier label Colour

-Carrier Label Size

-Clock Customizations

-Time & date

-Clock Colour

-Day & date Toogle

-Center/Right/Left Clock Choice

-Date Format

-Clock Font Styles

-Battery

-Battery Bar customization

-Battery Icon Customization(circle/landscape/Potrait and more)

-Battery % Text

-Network Traffic Indicator

-Network Traffic Arrows Switch

-Incoming/OutGoing Traffic

-Network traffic Color

-Statusbar RR Logo

-RR logo Color

-StatusBar Weather

-Weather Color

-Weather Position(left/right)

-Weather Style

-Weather Size

-Animations

-Toast Animations

-ListView Animations

-System Animations

-Gestures

-Gestures Anywhere Feature

-3 Finger Swipe Screenshot Gesture

-App Circle Bar

-Choose apps in AppSidebar

-Trigger Width

-Trigger Hieght

-Trigger Position

-App Sidebar

-Choose apps in App circle

-Trigger Width

-Trigger Hieght

-Trigger Position

-Pie

-Pie Trigger(left ,Right ,Bottom)

-Pie Targets

-Pie Colors

-More Pie Features

-Recents Panel

-Clear All button Switch

-Clear All Tasks Switch

-Clear All Button Location(Top right,Top Left,Top Center,Bottom Left,Bottom Right,Bottom Center)

-Recents Search Bar

-Full Screen Recents

-Slim Recents

-OmniSwitch

-Cclock Widget

-CLock And Alarm Customizations

-Weather Panel Customizations

-Calender Events

-LockScreen

-Lockscreen Bottom Shortcuts

-Lockscreen General Shorcuts

-100+ Icons for Shortcuts

-Double Tap to Sleep Lockscreen

-Lockscreen Media Art/Enable Disable

-Quick PIN/Patter Unlock

-LockScreen Blur

-Lockscreen Blur Intensity

-LockScreen Wallpaper

-Lockscreen Weather Widget

-Lockscreen Icons Color

-Quick Settings Draggable Tiles

-Customizable Tiles

-Show Two Main Tiles Per Row

-Dyanamic Tiles Adjustment

-Notification Drawer

-Weather Display Switch

-LongPress Toogles to Enter Settings

-Disable Immersive Mode Messages

-Force Expand Notification

-Task Manager Switch

-Time Contextual Header(HD,Modern,Poly)

-Quick PullDown Switch

-Buttons

-Backlight Timer

-Backlight Strength

-Advanced Reboot Menu

-Power Menu Customizations

-Power Off

-Reboot(Recovery, Bootloader, Hot Reboot)

-ScreenShot

-Power Menu End Calls Switch

-Restart SystemUI

-Airplane Mode

-ScreenRecord

-On the Go Mode

-Sound Panel

-Home Button(For devices with HW keys Only)

-Home Button answer call

-Long Press Actions

-Double Tap Actions

-Menu Button(For devices with HW keys Only)

-Short Press Actions

-Long Press Actions

-Search Button(If Device Supports)

-Short Press Action

-Long Press Action

-Volume Buttons

-Wake Up Device

-Playback Control

-Ringtone Volume Control

-Keyboard Cursor Control

-Swap Buttons on Landscape mode

-Volume Key Answer

-Miscellaneous

-Selinux Switch (Switch Between Permissive and Enforcing Selinux if Device has Selinux Enabled)

-cLock Shortcut

-Disable Battery Saver Warning Color

-Disable Fc Notifications

-Wakelock Blocker

-Media Scanner On Boot Behaviour

-Cammera Shutter Sound Enable/Disable

-SystemUI Tuner

-Enabled By default

-Removed Demo mode and Tweaked SystemUI Tuner As compared To AOSP

-StatusBar Icons Cuzomizations

-Quick Settings Customizations

Other Features

-Perfomance Profiles

-LCD Density

-Expanded Desktop Mode

-Audio FX

-Heads Up Switch

-Live Display

-Configurable 0,90,180,270 Degree Rotation

-Lock Screen Autorotate Switch

-Native Tap to Wake From Marshmallow

-Double Tap Power Button To enable Camera gesture

-Prevent Accidental Wakeup

-Wake Phone on Charging Plug

-Battery Light Customizations

-Notification Light Customizations

-Font Size

-CM privacy guard

-Performance Tweaks(Kernel Aduitor Inbuilt)

Requirements :

You need to have your bootloader unlocked

You need to have TWRP installed

What works ?

Audio

Wifi

Bluetooth

Camera

RIL

Gps

Fingerprint

What doesn’t work ?

Other things which i might not have used

Flashing procedure :

Guide

Downloads :

Latest builds :

Resurrection Remix rom for Xiaomi Remdi Note 3 (11/08/2016)

Fingerprint fix for goodix users

OLD BUILDS :

Resurrection Remix rom for Xiaomi Remdi Note 3 26/6/16

Resurrection Remix rom for Xiaomi Remdi Note 3 20/6/16

Resurrection Remix rom for Xiaomi Remdi Note 3 8/6/16

Resurrection Remix rom for Xiaomi Remdi Note 3 6/6/16