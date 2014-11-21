Hi guys after a break we are back with a very nice guide which will solve many Mediatek users problem.

As an android user we love to root phones,flash recoveries and ROM’s. In that process we tend to lose IMEI of the phone resulting in loss of signal reception. There are many IMEI backup tools to take backup before flashing ROM’s or recoveries. Even if we take IMEI backup through tools like MobileUncletool and MTK droid tools restoring IMEI via those tools only helps to temporarily restores the IMEI and once if you flash a new ROM your IMEI gets erased back.So what really happens !

Here we are sharing a very comprehensive tutorial along with a video guide to restore IMEI on all Mediatek chipset based devices. The advantage in this method is you phone doesn’t need to be rooted to perform this task. With this guide you never need to worry about IMEI. This will permanently restore you IMEI. This tool supports major MTK chipsets such as MT6592,MT6582,MT6589,MT6577,MT6575 and this tool has been tested with many MTK phones.

What happens when you lose your IMEI ? :

In a Mediatek chipset based Android phone your IMEI is written in /data/NVRAM region. This NVRAM region gets erased when you lose your IMEI.

REQUIREMENTS :

PC

NVRAM Database file from SP Tool Flashable stock rom of your DEVICE (eg BPLGUInfoCustomAppSrcP_MT6589_S00_MOLY_WR8_W1248_MD_WG_MP_V6_P18)

CDC drivers ( Can be downloaded from our Downloads section )

Maui META 3G Tool ( Can be downloaded from our Downloads section )

Phone charged upto 30-40% minimum

DOWNLOADS

PROCEDURE :

Note : Read every steps carefully and if at any point you are confused we have put a thorough video guide on how to perform this procedure. Kindly have a look at it and you can easily understand the process.

First enable USB Debugging in your phone. To do this go to Settings->Developer options and enable USB Debugging in it. In case you don’t find developer options in your settings just go to Settings->About phone. There you can see build number. Tap it 7-8 times and you can get Developer options now

Now install Maui META 3G tool then open it after installation.

Click Options>Connect smart phone into META mode

Then click Reconnect

Now turn off the device and connect it to pc using USB data cable

The device will boot up and stay in boot logo (META mode) and won’t go past it (Don’t panic it is normal)

As soon as PC detects the mobile it will start searching for drivers.

If it fails to install any driver, mainly CDC driver you have to manually install it (This driver is mandatory and without it Maui tool will not detect your device) . Hop down to the next point to know how to install CDC drivers. For Windows 7 and above make sure you have disabled Digital signature Verification. You can Google out how to disable digital signature verification.

Go to Control panel>Device manager locate CDC… (The CDC… option will be displayed until the device is connected in META mode, it will disappear after you disconnect it). Locate CDC in device manger list and right click on it. Now choose update driver software>Browse my computer driver software>then browse Android_Gadget_CDC_driver.inf through browse option>Click next to install driver>Choose install it anyway>done

After successfully installing the drivers the Maui tool will detect your device

Close the pop-up info window then choose IMEI download from the drop down menu right below the menu bar of the Maui Tool



After clicking IMEI download it will popup a window like below



Click Change NVRAM database file and load your device stock ROM database file. (This file will be available in your device SP Tool flashable stock rom . Don’t use any other device database file and use only your device file )

. ) After loading NVRAM database file successfully now enter your IMEI(SIM_1) and hit Download to flash. Repeat the same process for SIM_2

Repeat the same process for SIM_2 Now you have flashed the IMEI successfully on your phone and you can close the tool.

Unplug the device from PC, remove the battery and insert it back again

Now turn on the device and DONE…!! Now you will have your lost IMEI back permanently.

Here is our detailed video walk through guide to explain the process in a much simpler way. If you still face doubts and need clarifications keep us posted in our comments section or our facebook page and we will help you out on how to restore IMEI safely.

Video Tutorials:

Should you have any queries keep us posted and we will be there to help you at any moment. Do follow us in our official facebook page and be updated on all the latest android happenings and guides.