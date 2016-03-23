Guide to unlock bootloader of Redmi Note 3

Since the bootloader unlock of process of Xiaomi devices has changed in the recent months let me take you through a short guide of successfully unlocking it.

Pre-requisites :

You need to have a Mi account and apply for Bootloader unlock permission via their site en.miui.com/unlock/ and follow the unlock guide.

A detailed guide for how to apply and unlock is available here in this MIUI thread

I am going to cover the part where bootloader unlock fails even after you have got unlock permissions for your Mi account. To be more precise the error is, unlock tool will stop at 50% stating “couldn’t verify device”

Scenario 1 :

You are on Global stable version and your account has mi unlock permissions and your device is logged in with the same MI account and still you get the 50% error

Now download the global stable fastboot ROM and flash it via the MIFlash tool. A detailed guide on how to download and flash is available in the below MIUI thread

After the rom has been flashed, allow the device to boot and wait till the setup wizard comes.

In the setup wizard screen don’t configure anything. That means don’t configure wifi or ur mi account or basically any sort of configuration. Also don’t allow the setupwizard screen to finish.

From the midst of setup wizard screen hard reboot to fastboot mode by holding power + volume down. ( Keep on holding it until the device powers off and reboots to fastboot mode )

Now open the MI unlock tool in your pc and login into your Mi account and try to unlock now.

If it succeeds, enjoy and have fun

Scenario 2 :

You are on chinese stable or older chinese dev rom and your account has mi unlock permissions and your device is logged in with the same MI account and still you get the 50% error

Now download the latest chinese developer fastboot ROM and flash it via the MIFlash tool. A detailed guide on how to download and flash is available in the below MIUI thread

After the rom has been flashed, allow the device to boot and wait till the setup wizard comes.

Finish your setup wizard by configuring your wifi and MI Account and all that stuff

Now use your phone for roughly around 15-30 min. In that time try to locate your phone via i.mi.com so that the device logs into the xiaomi server once.

so that the device logs into the xiaomi server once. Now put the phone in bootloader mode and open the MI unlock tool in your pc and login into your Mi account and try to unlock now.

If it succeeds, enjoy and have fun

Scenario 2a : ( Important )

If the scenario 2 method again fails to unlock ( in my case it failed. I was coming from global stable to latest chinese dev rom ) follow the below method

Continued from the end of scenario 2 (i.e) You have tried and failed to unlock the bootloader

Now reboot the device from fastboot mode to os as it has failed to unlock your bootloader. From the os, reboot to edl mode as we need to flash the latest chinese fastboot developer ROM package again.

as we need to flash the latest chinese fastboot developer ROM package again. After the flash is completed reboot the device and wait till setupwizard comes.

In the setup wizard screen don’t configure anything. That means don’t configure wifi or ur mi account or basically any sort of configuration. Also don’t allow the setupwizard screen to finish.

From the midst of setup wizard screen hard reboot to fastboot mode by holding power + volume down. ( Keep on holding it until the device powers off and reboots to fastboot mode )

Now open the MI unlock tool in your pc and login into your Mi account and try to unlock now.

If it succeeds, enjoy and have fun

( Personally i succeeded via the scenario 2a method )

If you do have queries regarding this comment here or tweet me at https://twitter.com/Santhosh_m90 ( for a immediate reply ) and i will surely help you to unlock your device with ease.