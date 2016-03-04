Dirty Unicorns Marshmallow ROM for Yu Yureka

Hi guys,

Bringing you the release of Dirty Unicorns marshmallow for Yu Yureka.

About Us:

Dirty Unicorns is a project that started out with no name. It was a project that was first created based off AOKP back in the early days of Jelly Bean because of curiosity. In the early days it was just a one man show on one device (EVO 3D). Since then many others have joined the project and it has grown a whole lot. We have seen a lot of talent contribute to this project of ours and many of our contributors have gone to help other projects and that is ultimately why we do what we do.

Once Jelly Bean was over, we decided in Kitkat to move to a new base which was OmniROM. While AOKP was fun, OmniROM proved to be even more exciting because it challenged us to see what we could with something different.

With Marshmallow, we have moved to an AOSP base with a lot of patches from CAF to make our older devices function as they should. That said it has been an awesome learning experience and is still not over! We are still learning every day and continue to move forward.

Few more things we will say is that we don’t accept nor ask for donations. We don’t believe in that. Everything that is necessary to keep this project going is out of our own pocket. Gerrit, Jenkins, Websites, Devices, etc…..

We will never ask for a dime. All we do ask is that you search, read and try to enjoy the process with us!!