CyanogenMod 13 Marshmallow for Yu Yureka
Yu Yureka

CyanogenMod 13 Marshmallow for Yu Yureka

1 year ago

Hi guys,

Today we bring you the latest version of android which is marshmallow on Yu yureka. We bring you this release in the form of CyanogenMod 13 which is a custom rom based on latest AOSP. Being a initial release there are plenty of bugs accompanied along with it and should be solved eventually.

What works ?

  • Wifi
  • Bluetooth
  • All functionality of RIL
  • Camera
  • All other basic functionalities ( Basic apps seem to be working )
  • Titanium backup works fine
  • You say more !

What doesn’t work ?

  • Nothing ( based on my observation )

Flashing procedure :

  • Copy the zip to your sd card. ( Download link available below in downloads section )
  • Wipe data/cache
  • Wipe dalvik
  • Install ROM zip followed by gapps immediately.
  • Reboot and have fun

First boot can take 15-20 min. You are warned !

Downloads :

Latest builds :

CyanogenMod13 for Yu Yureka (25/01/2016)

Facebook and Messenger : ( tested working )

Facebook

Messenger

Older builds :

CyanogenMod13 for Yu Yureka (11/01/2016)

CyanogenMod13 for Yu Yureka ( 23/12/2015 )

CyanogenMod13 for Yu Yureka ( 08/12/2015 )

CyanogenMod13 for Yu Yureka ( 30/11/2015)

CyanogenMod13 for Yu Yureka ( 27/11/2015)

CyanogenMod13 for Yu Yureka ( 18/11/2015)

 

