CyanogenMod 13 Marshmallow for Yu Yuphoria(lettuce)

Hi guys,
Today we bring you the latest version of android which is marshmallow on Yu Yuphoria. We bring you this release in the form of CyanogenMod 13 which is a custom rom based on latest AOSP. Being a initial release there are plenty of bugs accompanied along with it and should be solved eventually.
Release notes :
- Initial CM 13 release based on latest google release tag r26
- Some basic regular CyanogenMod features. ( Includes theme engine )
What works ?
- Wifi
- Bluetooth
- All functionality of RIL
- Camera
- All other basic functionalities ( Basic apps seem to be working )
- Titanium backup works fine
- You say more !
Flashing procedure :
- Copy the zip to ur sd card. ( Download link available below in downloads section )
- Wipe data/cache
- Wipe dalvik
- wipe system
- Install zip
- Reboot and have fun
First boot can take 15-20 min. You are warned !
Latest build :
CyanogenMod13for Yu Yuphoria 04/03/2016
Older builds :
CyanogenMod13 for yu yuphoria ( 25/01/2016 )
CyanogenMod13 for yu yuphoria 19/01/16
CyanogenMod cm13 for Yu Yuphoria based on android marshmallow ( 11/01/2016)
CyanogenMod cm13 ( marshmallow ) for Yu Yuphoria 11 December (android 6.0.1)
CyanogenMod cm13 ( marshmallow ) for Yu Yuphoria 29 November
CyanogenMod cm13 ( marshmallow ) for Yu Yuphoria 24 November
CyanogenMod cm13 ( marshmallow ) for Yu Yuphoria 12 November