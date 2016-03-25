CyanogenMod 13 for OnePlus 2

Mar 25, 2016 jackdepp One Plus Two

Hi guys,

Presenting you my modified CM13 with features for One plus 2

Extra features over Cm13 :

  • Ability to hide su indicator
  • Network traffic
  • Dark Mode ( much darker than the default dark theme of google )
  • Volume steps
  • Custom carrier label
  • Little more performance enhancements

What works ?

  • Everything

What doesn’t work ?

  • None afaik

Flashing procedure :

  • Copy the zip to your sd card. ( Download link available below in downloads section )
  • Wipe data/cache and system
  • Wipe dalvik
  • Install ROM zip followed by gapps immediately.
  • Reboot and have fun

Downloads :

Latest builds :

CyanogenMod 13 for OnePlus 2 (25/03/2016)

 

 

Related Articles

No related article found