CyanogenMod 13 for OnePlus 2
Hi guys,
Presenting you my modified CM13 with features for One plus 2
Extra features over Cm13 :
- Ability to hide su indicator
- Network traffic
- Dark Mode ( much darker than the default dark theme of google )
- Volume steps
- Custom carrier label
- Little more performance enhancements
What works ?
- Everything
What doesn’t work ?
- None afaik
Flashing procedure :
- Copy the zip to your sd card. ( Download link available below in downloads section )
- Wipe data/cache and system
- Wipe dalvik
- Install ROM zip followed by gapps immediately.
- Reboot and have fun
Downloads :
Latest builds :
CyanogenMod 13 for OnePlus 2 (25/03/2016)