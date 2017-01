CyanogenMod 13.0 based on marshmallow for Xiaomi redmi note 3

Hi guys,

Presenting you my initial WIP CM13.0 based on marshmallow for Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 ( Snapdragon version )

Requirements :

You need to have your bootloader unlocked

You need to have TWRP installed

What works ?

Audio

Wifi

Bluetooth

Camera

RIL

Gps

Fingerprint

What doesn’t work ?

Other things which i might not have used

Flashing procedure :

Guide

Downloads :

Latest builds :

New firmware builds :

Cm13 for Redmi Note 3 (Snapdragon) [02/09/2016]

( In case you need a afh mirror )

Fingerprint patch ( Only for goodix users for whom fingerprint doesn’t work! Flash this after flashing my latest build )

Older builds :

Cm13 for Redmi Note 3 (Snapdragon) [05/08/2016]

Cm13 for Redmi Note 3 (Snapdragon) [18/07/2016]

( In case you need a afh mirror )

Cm13 for Redmi Note 3 (Snapdragon) [05/07/2016]

( In case you need a afh mirror )

Cm13 for Redmi Note 3 (Snapdragon) [24/06/2016]

( In case you need a afh mirror )

Cm13 for Redmi Note 3 (Snapdragon) [17/06/2016]