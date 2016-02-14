AOKP Rom For Yu Yuphoria

Hello guys, today we are glad to present you the aokp rom for YU Yuphoria based on marshmallow 6.0.1r_13

ANDROID OPEN KANG PROJECT

What is AOKP?

AOKP stands for Android Open Kang Project. It is a custom ROM distribution for several high-end Android devices. The name is a play on the word kang and AOSP (Android Open Source Project). The name was sort of a joke, but it just stuck, just like our infatuation with unicorns.

We fork the source code of Android that Google puts out in the open with every major version release, and we then add the magical unicorn bytes (read: we add some of the coolest features that are both useful and make your ROM awesome).

With AOKP, you can generally do a lot more with your device than what you could do with the original firmware that came installed on it.

Why AOKP ?

We were waiting for when you’d ask this.

There are a variety of reasons why a hilly billy Android user, on a bright sunny day, would suddenly start using AOKP and loving it.

For one, AOKP is lightweight. Most OEMs provide a heavy UI layer over Android and have loads of bloatware (i.e. apps that not everyone use every day, but you cannot remove because they’re “baked in” by default). Since the rom is built upon vanilla Android source, it has neither of the above.

Also it has features that you will not find on your stock firmware. You can have a multitude of toggles to quickly flip a lot of your phone’s settings right at your fingertips, or you can launch apps quickly from any screen using our Ribbons.

You can change almost each and every aspect of the OS, from its looks to the way it functions, with total freedom. And did we tell you, AOKP helps you make tacos?

INSTRUCTIONS:

Wipe system/data/dalvic cache/cache partiton

install rom zip

Flash the gapps without booting into system

reboot and enjoy

DOWNLOADS

AOKP_MM_YU_YUPHORIA 14/02/2016