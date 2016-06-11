Hello guys, today we are glad to present you the aokp rom for Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 based on marshmallow 6.0.1r_46 ANDROID OPEN KANG PROJECT What is AOKP? AOKP stands for Android Open Kang Project. It is a custom ROM distribution for several high-end Android devices. The name is a play on the word kang…
✯ ✯ ✯ TEMASEK CM13.0 ✯ ✯ ✯ Hybrid ROM Features cherry-picked from crDroid, SlimRoms, OmniROM, LiquidSmooth, NamelessROM and more. FEATURES Marshmallow 6.0.1 Ambient Display Floating Windows Statusbar Customizations Clock Alignment Battery Settings Charging animations Dotted circle battery settings Battery colours Battery bar Statusbar greeting Network Traffic Statusbar Brightness control Breathing Notifications Quick Pull down…
Hey folks, After out CyanogenMod 13 for redmi note 3 (Snapdragon) , today we are releasing Resurrection Remix rom which is based on cyanogenmod13 but it is highly customizable with its loads of feature. Resurrection Remix Marshmallow Features:- Based On Latest Google Android 6.0.1 Release Based On Cyanogenmod 13 Sources RR Customizations:- -Navigation Bar -Enable/Disable…
Hi guys, Presenting you my initial WIP CM13.0 based on marshmallow for Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 ( Snapdragon version ) Requirements : You need to have your bootloader unlocked You need to have TWRP installed What works ? Audio Wifi Bluetooth Camera RIL Gps Fingerprint What doesn’t work ? Other things which i might not have used Flashing procedure…
Hi guys, Presenting you my initial WIP CM12.1 for Redmi Note 3 Snapdragon version Requirements : You need to have your bootloader unlocked You need to have TWRP installed What works ? All basic stuff What doesn’t work ? Fingerprint Flashing procedure : Copy the zip to your sd card. ( Download link available below in downloads section…
Hi guys, Presenting you my modified CM13 with features for One plus 2 Extra features over Cm13 : Ability to hide su indicator Network traffic Dark Mode ( much darker than the default dark theme of google ) Volume steps Custom carrier label Little more performance enhancements What works ? Everything What doesn’t work ?…
Hi guys, Since the bootloader unlock of process of Xiaomi devices has changed in the recent months let me take you through a short guide of successfully unlocking it. Pre-requisites : You need to have a Mi account and apply for Bootloader unlock permission via their site en.miui.com/unlock/ and follow the unlock guide. A detailed guide…
Hi guys, Bringing you the release of Dirty Unicorns marshmallow for Yu Yureka. About Us: Dirty Unicorns is a project that started out with no name. It was a project that was first created based off AOKP back in the early days of Jelly Bean because of curiosity. In the early days it was just…
Hello guys, today we are glad to present you the aokp rom for YU Yureka/yureka Plus based on marshmallow 6.0.1r_13 ANDROID OPEN KANG PROJECT What is AOKP? AOKP stands for Android Open Kang Project. It is a custom ROM distribution for several high-end Android devices. The name is a play on the word kang and…
Hello guys, today we are glad to present you the aokp rom for YU Yuphoria based on marshmallow 6.0.1r_13 ANDROID OPEN KANG PROJECT What is AOKP? AOKP stands for Android Open Kang Project. It is a custom ROM distribution for several high-end Android devices. The name is a play on the word kang and AOSP…