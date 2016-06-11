aokp-logo-large

AOKP ROM FOR XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 3
June 11, 2016 Monteq Xiaomi Redmi
Hello guys, today we are glad to present you the aokp rom for Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 based on marshmallow 6.0.1r_46 ANDROID OPEN KANG PROJECT What is AOKP? AOKP stands for Android Open Kang Project. It is a custom ROM distribution for several high-end Android devices. The name is a play on the word kang…
Read More »
3bde4a6b-bef3-4d25-8a56-775fbfa912c2_zpscys86vhp

Temasek Rom For Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Snapdragon Variant
June 10, 2016 Monteq Xiaomi Redmi
✯ ✯ ✯ TEMASEK CM13.0 ✯ ✯ ✯ Hybrid ROM Features cherry-picked from crDroid, SlimRoms, OmniROM, LiquidSmooth, NamelessROM and more. FEATURES Marshmallow 6.0.1 Ambient Display Floating Windows Statusbar Customizations Clock Alignment Battery Settings Charging animations Dotted circle battery settings Battery colours Battery bar Statusbar greeting Network Traffic Statusbar Brightness control Breathing Notifications Quick Pull down…
Read More »
cyanogenmod-10-banner-600

CyanogenMod 13 for OnePlus 2
March 25, 2016 jackdepp One Plus Two
Hi guys, Presenting you my modified CM13 with features for One plus 2 Extra features over Cm13 : Ability to hide su indicator Network traffic Dark Mode ( much darker than the default dark theme of google ) Volume steps Custom carrier label Little more performance enhancements What works ? Everything What doesn’t work ?…
Read More »
Xiaomi-Redmi-Note-3-Bootloader

Guide to unlock bootloader of Redmi Note 3
March 23, 2016 jackdepp Xiaomi Redmi
Hi guys, Since the bootloader unlock of process of Xiaomi devices has changed in the recent months let me take you through a short guide of successfully unlocking it. Pre-requisites : You need to have a Mi account and apply for Bootloader unlock permission via their site en.miui.com/unlock/ and follow the unlock guide. A detailed guide…
Read More »
aokp-logo-large

AOKP Rom For Yu Yureka
February 14, 2016 Monteq Yu Yureka
Hello guys, today we are glad to present you the aokp rom for YU Yureka/yureka Plus based on marshmallow 6.0.1r_13 ANDROID OPEN KANG PROJECT What is AOKP? AOKP stands for Android Open Kang Project. It is a custom ROM distribution for several high-end Android devices. The name is a play on the word kang and…
Read More »
aokp-logo-large

AOKP Rom For Yu Yuphoria
February 14, 2016 Monteq Yu Yuphoria
Hello guys, today we are glad to present you the aokp rom for YU Yuphoria based on marshmallow 6.0.1r_13 ANDROID OPEN KANG PROJECT What is AOKP? AOKP stands for Android Open Kang Project. It is a custom ROM distribution for several high-end Android devices. The name is a play on the word kang and AOSP…
Read More »
1 2 3 16